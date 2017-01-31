Feb 1 Sirtex Medical Ltd

* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding

* Statement of claim alleges breaches by company of its continuous disclosure obligations, and alleged misleading and deceptive conduct

* Alleged misleading arising out of a statement made by co on 24th august 2016, "double digit dose sales growth to continue in FY17"

* If foreshadowed proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding

* Received letter and draft of claim, foreshadowing commencement of representative proceeding against co in Federal Court of Australia