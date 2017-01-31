BRIEF-Orion Health posts FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016
Feb 1 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Asx alert-foreshadowed Federal Court of Australia proceeding
* Statement of claim alleges breaches by company of its continuous disclosure obligations, and alleged misleading and deceptive conduct
* Alleged misleading arising out of a statement made by co on 24th august 2016, "double digit dose sales growth to continue in FY17"
* If foreshadowed proceeding is commenced, Sirtex will vigorously defend proceeding
* Received letter and draft of claim, foreshadowing commencement of representative proceeding against co in Federal Court of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating loss of NZ$33 mln, representing a NZ$22 mln improvement from FY2016
* Otsuka Holdings to spend about 7 billion yen on new equipment that produces active ingredients in cancer drugs - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2qAfD2u) Further company coverage: