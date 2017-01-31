BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 1 Senex Energy Ltd :
* Specialist energy investor EIG Global Energy partners will become a substantial shareholder
* Senex and EIG to work together to establish a funding model to accelerate development of company's flagship Western Surat Gas Project
* EIG development funding of up to US$300 million for Western Surat Gas Project acceleration
* EIG will hold approximately 12% of expanded Senex issued capital following completion of institutional placement and share purchase plan
* Has conducted a raising of about A$55 million via a placement to certain eig-managed funds and other institutional investors
* Placement at a subscription price of A$0.315 per share
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago