Feb 1 Senex Energy Ltd :

* Specialist energy investor EIG Global Energy partners will become a substantial shareholder

* Senex and EIG to work together to establish a funding model to accelerate development of company's flagship Western Surat Gas Project

* EIG development funding of up to US$300 million for Western Surat Gas Project acceleration

* EIG will hold approximately 12% of expanded Senex issued capital following completion of institutional placement and share purchase plan

* Has conducted a raising of about A$55 million via a placement to certain eig-managed funds and other institutional investors

* Placement at a subscription price of A$0.315 per share