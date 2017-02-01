Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Feb 1 Wesfarmers Ltd
* Announced completion of receivables sale agreement (relating to coles credit card portfolio) between Citi and Coles
* Coles will continue to distribute credit cards under its own brand
* Ten-year agreement between Citi and Coles for distribution of coles branded credit cards has commenced
* Net proceeds from transaction will be applied to repay Wesfarmers group debt
* Transaction is not expected to materially affect Coles' reported earnings for 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
* March quarter net profit 39.2 million rupees versus profit35.3 million rupees year ago