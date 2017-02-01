BRIEF-Stanpacks India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 NTPC Ltd
* NTPC Ltd says 1st unit of 660 MW of Mouda Super Thermal Power Station Stage II declared on commercial operations on feb 1
* NTPC Ltd says commercial capacity of mouda super thermal power station, NTPC and NTPC Group has become 1660 MW, 40262 MW and 46838 MW respectively. Source text - (bit.ly/2kPmbZj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 30 JPMorgan global equity strategists said on Tuesday they expect UK stocks to claw back some of their underperformance against euro zone and global peers and recommended investors buy into bluechip, dividend-paying exporters that stand to benefit the most from a weak sterling.