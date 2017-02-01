Feb 1 NTPC Ltd

* NTPC Ltd says 1st unit of 660 MW of Mouda Super Thermal Power Station Stage II declared on commercial operations on feb 1

* NTPC Ltd says commercial capacity of mouda super thermal power station, NTPC and NTPC Group has become 1660 MW, 40262 MW and 46838 MW respectively. Source text - (bit.ly/2kPmbZj) Further company coverage: