BRIEF-Stanpacks India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Grasim Industries Ltd :
* Grasim Industries ltd says co's knowledge of proposed Idea-Vodafone deal is restricted to what has been put out by idea
* Grasim Industries ltd says denies rumour that co would make large investment into Idea as part of deal being contemplated Source text:(bit.ly/2jBkRY9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
LONDON, May 30 JPMorgan global equity strategists said on Tuesday they expect UK stocks to claw back some of their underperformance against euro zone and global peers and recommended investors buy into bluechip, dividend-paying exporters that stand to benefit the most from a weak sterling.