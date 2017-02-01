BRIEF-India's Shiva Texyarn March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
* Says January total sales of 144,396 vehicles versus 113,606 vehicles last year
* January total domestic sales of 133,934 vehicles versus 106,383 vehicles last year
* Says January passenger cars sales of 103,276 vehicles versus 87,757 vehicles last year
* Says January export sales of 10,462 vehicles versus 7,223 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2jtyrlk Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol profit 126.8 million rupees versus profit 48.5 million rupees year ago