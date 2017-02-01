Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Says January total sales of 144,396 vehicles versus 113,606 vehicles last year

* January total domestic sales of 133,934 vehicles versus 106,383 vehicles last year

* Says January passenger cars sales of 103,276 vehicles versus 87,757 vehicles last year

* Says January export sales of 10,462 vehicles versus 7,223 vehicles last year