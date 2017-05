Feb 1 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

* Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 168.9 million rupees versus profit 118.3 million rupees year ago

* Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net sales 1.32 billion rupees versus 1.09 billion rupees year ago

* Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd says began civil work to set up methyl amine plant at Dahej; expected to be commissisoned by q3 FY 2017-18 Source text - (bit.ly/2kTlT2J)