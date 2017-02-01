BRIEF-India's Shiva Texyarn March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Ashok Leyland Ltd
* Ashok Leyland Ltd - says january total sales of 14872 vehicles versus 13,886 vehicles last year
* Ashok Leyland Ltd says january M&HCV sales of 12056 vehicles versus 11,208 vehicles last year
* Ashok Leyland Ltd says january LCV sales of 2816 vehicles versus 2,678 vehicles last year Source text - (bit.ly/2kPjHdu) Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol profit 126.8 million rupees versus profit 48.5 million rupees year ago