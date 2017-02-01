Feb 1 Ashok Leyland Ltd

* Ashok Leyland Ltd - says january total sales of 14872 vehicles versus 13,886 vehicles last year

* Ashok Leyland Ltd says january M&HCV sales of 12056 vehicles versus 11,208 vehicles last year

* Ashok Leyland Ltd says january LCV sales of 2816 vehicles versus 2,678 vehicles last year