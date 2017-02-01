BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams
* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams
(Corrects headline to say EPS, not HEPS)
Feb 1 Italtile Limited :
* Voluntary trading statement for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Six months basic earnings per share will be between 50.5 cents and 51.8 cents, reflecting an increase of between 14 pct and 17 pct
* Headline earnings per share will be between 46 cents and 47.3 cents for period, reflecting an increase of between 6 pct and 9 pct
* System-Wide turnover for period is 14 pct higher than prior comparative period (2015: R3.08 billion)
* Trading profit will be between 10 pct and 13 pct higher (2015: R531 million)
* Like-On-Like retail store turnover for period is 9 pct higher than prior comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus loss 15.6 million rupees year ago