* Q4 net profit 115 million euros ($124.0 million) versus 254 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 1.72 billion euros versus 1.75 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 CAPEX 298 million euros versus 308 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA 606 million euros versus 602 million euros in Reuters poll

* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 10 eurocents in respect of 2016

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2016

* Sees in 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance approximately 40-50 million euros impact from roaming regulation

* Sees 2017 CAPEX around 1.15 billion euros

* Sees 2017 free cash flow (excluding. TEFD dividend) growing

* Sees 2017 additional cash flow via expected dividend from 15.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland

"Now starting the second wave of simplification program which will deliver at least another 300 million euros run-rate savings by end-2019"