Feb 1 Trelleborg AB

* Says board of directors and president propose a cash dividend of SEK 4.25 per share

* Trelleborg Q4 organic sales declined by 4 percent

* Q4 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose by 19 percent to SEK 841 m (705)

* Q1 market outlook: demand is expected to be slightly improved compared with Q4 of 2016, adjusted for seasonal variations

* Says several initiatives are ongoing and more will be launched to address sales and profitability trend moving forward

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q4 core EBIT was seen at SEK 888 million, dividend at SEK 4.39 per share

* Says our level of investment will remain at a relatively high level over next few years

* Says although we will now temporarily reduce our pace of acquisition slightly, we will continue to acquire companies that complement our organic growth initiatives

* Says we can see some signs that markets in certain geographies and in some segments are starting to improve