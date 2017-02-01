BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures announces alliance With Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
Feb 1 Roche Holding Ag CEO says
* market conditions in diabetes remain difficult
* 2017 profit growth to only match sales growth due to investments in new products
* remains bullish about U.S. market amid price pressure
* expects Aphinity trial to read out in first quarter
* confident to launch Ocrevus in April following FDA approval
* 'overproportionally invested' in U.S. with genentech unit, recently opened factory
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH RÄDDA BARNEN TO RESEARCH SWEDISH MUNCIPALITIES WORK WITH CHILDREN IN VULNERABLE SITUATIONS