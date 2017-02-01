Feb 1 Cloetta AB
* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 0.75 (0.50) per
share
* Says operating profit, adjusted, increased to SEK 258m
(255)
* Compared to the same quarter of last year, operating
profit was significantly impacted by higher items affecting
comparability
* Says this was mainly the impairment related to Cloetta
Italy
* Also impacted by a lost court case related to the 2013
closure of the warehouse in Norrköping, Sweden and closure of
the factory in Dieren, the Netherlands
* Says operating loss therefore amounted to SEK 548m (239)
and the loss for the period was SEK 420m (157)
* Cloetta's sales for the quarter rose by 3.8 per cent, of
which organic growth accounted for 1.0 per cent and exchange
rate differences accounted for 2.8 percent
* Says confectionery market as a whole showed positive
development in the Netherlands. In Sweden, Norway, Denmark,
Finland and Italy, market development was negative or unchanged.
(Reporting By Simon Johnson)