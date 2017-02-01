BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures announces alliance With Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
Feb 1 Bactiguard AB :
* Signs distribution agreement and enters partnership with Heal Pharma for Egypt
* Product registration has been initiated and market launch is planned for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH RÄDDA BARNEN TO RESEARCH SWEDISH MUNCIPALITIES WORK WITH CHILDREN IN VULNERABLE SITUATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)