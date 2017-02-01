BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Roche Holding Ag
* Ceo says sees no "direction change" in attractiveness of u.s. Market under president trump
* Ceo expects tamiflu sales in 2017 to decline after patent expiration in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework