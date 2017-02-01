Feb 1 Coloplast A/S :

* Q1 organic revenue growth was 6 pct

* Q1 revenue 3.76 billion Danish crowns ($545 million)(Reuters poll 3.76 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBIT 1.23 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.22 billion crowns)

* Expects revenue growth of 7-8 pct at constant exchange rates and of 7-8 pct in Danish crowns in 2016/17

* Expects an EBIT margin of 33-34 pct, at constant exchange rates and of about 33 pct in Danish crownsin 2016/17

* 2016/17 capital expenditure is expected to be about 700 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8877 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)