BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Keysight Technologies - Ixia to pay Keysight termination fee in amount of about $59.7 million if previously announced merger is terminated - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jUGfIR) Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)