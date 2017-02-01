Feb 1 Oricon Enterprises Ltd

* Re-considered/ evaluated decision relating to scheme of amalgamation and decided to withdraw Oriental Containers from scheme of amalgamation. Source text: [Oricon Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company vide its letter dated November 28, 2016, filed an application under Regulation 37 for obtaining in-principle approval of Stock Exchange on Scheme of Amalgamation of Oriental containers Limited (First Transferor Company) and Oriocn Properties Private Limited (Second Transferor Company) the wholly owned subsidiary Companies with Oricon Enterprises Limited (the Transferee Company) (OEL). The Company now wish to inform that due to business exigency the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 1, 2017 has re-considered/ evaluated the earlier decision relating to Scheme of Amalgamation and decided to withdraw Oriental Containers Limited from the said Scheme of Amalgamation. The Board of Directors has now subject to approval of various authorities decided to amalgamate Oricon Properties Private Limited with Oricon Enterprises Limited. Hence the aforesaid Scheme filed with you stands to be withdrawn and deemed to be closed, further Company shall file in due course of time, the new scheme of Amalgamation of Oricon Properties Private Limited, the wholly owned Subsidiary Company (the transferor Company) with Oricon Enterprises Limited, the Holding Company, (the Transferee Company)]