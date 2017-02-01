Feb 1 Ambu A/S :
* Q1 2016/17 revenue 512 million Danish crowns ($74.24 million) versus 462 million crowns
year ago
* Q1 2016/17 EBIT 65 million crowns versus 46 million crowns year ago
* Outlook for 2016/17 is raised due to strong Q1
* Now sees organic growth of about 9-11 pct against previously announced outlook of 8-10 pct
* Outlook on 2016/17 EBIT margin before special items of about 18 pct unchanged
* Sees free cash flows before special items in region of 200 million crowns as opposed to
175 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.8970 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)