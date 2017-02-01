BRIEF-India's Panama Petrochem March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol profit 126.8 million rupees versus profit 48.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 DIL Ltd
* DIL Ltd says there was a fire incident in one of production units at manufacturing facility of FBL (a subsidiary of dil limited),
* DIL Ltd - impact of fire on operations is minimal
* DIL Ltd - unit FBL is in process of ascertaining actual loss Source text - (bit.ly/2kPKB53) Further company coverage:
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.30 per ounce by 0737 GMT. It earlier touched its stronge