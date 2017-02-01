BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell two equipments for 3 mln yen
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
Feb 1 Upper Egypt Flour Mills
* H1 net profit EGP 93.9 million versus EGP 64.3 million year ago
* H1 revenue EGP 1.47 billion versus EGP 1.38 billion year ago Source: (bit.ly/2jV28uk) Further company coverage:
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago