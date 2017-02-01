BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell two equipments for 3 mln yen
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
Feb 1 Ok Zimbabwe Ltd :
* Says Willard Zireva, the Co's chief executive officer, will leave the Co on March 31, 2017
* Says Willard Will also step down from the board following his retirement
* Says appointment of Alex Edgar Siyavora as the Co's new chief executive officer with effect from April 1, 2017 Source : bit.ly/2kpvUIy Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago