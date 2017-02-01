Feb 1 Ok Zimbabwe Ltd :

* Says Willard Zireva, the Co's chief executive officer, will leave the Co on March 31, 2017

* Says Willard Will also step down from the board following his retirement

* Says appointment of Alex Edgar Siyavora as the Co's new chief executive officer with effect from April 1, 2017