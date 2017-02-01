BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
Feb 1 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 SC :
* Q4 net banking income 59.0 million euros ($63.6 million)versus 64.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 gross operating profit 17.3 million euros versus 28.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 net income 15.7 million euros versus 17.9 million euros year ago
* Basel 3 solvency ratio at Dec. 31, 2016 at 16.88 percent
* Cost of risk at end Q4 4.8 million euros negative versus 9.2 euros million positive at end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
SEOUL, May 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 *-41.7 -2.9 13.5 ^May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25