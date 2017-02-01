BRIEF-India's Super Spinning Mills posts March-qtr net profit
* March quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus loss 15.6 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Atul Auto Ltd :
* January total sales of 2349 vehicles, down 36.65 percent
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees