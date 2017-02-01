BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams
* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams
Feb 1 Burberry Group Plc :
* Philip Bowman, Ian Carter, Stephanie George And Fabiola Arredondo will step down from audit committee
* Jeremy Darroch, Carolyn Mccall And Matthew Key will step down from remuneration committee
* March quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus loss 15.6 million rupees year ago