BRIEF-RIB Software signs phase-II contract with telecoms firm
* RIB Software signs a phase-II-contract (no. 17 / 2017) with one of the largest European telecommunication companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd
* inform shareholders and potential investors that application has lapsed on 28 january 2017
* refers to application to stock exchange for proposed transfer of listing of shares from gem to main board
* decided that company would not proceed with application
* lapse of application has no material adverse effect on existing business and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RIB Software signs a phase-II-contract (no. 17 / 2017) with one of the largest European telecommunication companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29