BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures announces alliance With Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
Feb 1 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Its management board expects to receive US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) marketing clearance for its epidural instrument in the first half of 2017
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH RÄDDA BARNEN TO RESEARCH SWEDISH MUNCIPALITIES WORK WITH CHILDREN IN VULNERABLE SITUATIONS