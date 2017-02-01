BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Cigna Corp
* Cigna - made no determination with respect to Anthem's notice seeking to extend termination date, including whether Cigna will seek to terminate merger agreement
* Cigna - Informed Anthem it is reserving all rights in regard to making determination relating to Anthem's notice seeking to extend deal's termination date Source: (bit.ly/2kUwElD) Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)