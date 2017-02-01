BRIEF-India's Mohit Paper Mills March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Taj GVK Hotels And Resorts Ltd :
* Dec quarter profit after tax 37.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 724 million rupees
* Profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 34 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 724.3 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kg3Btw Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago