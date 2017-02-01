Feb 1 Taj GVK Hotels And Resorts Ltd :

* Dec quarter profit after tax 37.3 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 724 million rupees

* Profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 34 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 724.3 million rupees