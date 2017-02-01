Feb 1 NHPC Ltd

* Says Chamera-III (3 x 77) 231 MW power station in Himachal Pradesh shall be under complete shutdown w.e.f. February 01, 2017 to March 31,2017

* Says shutdown for rectification of leakage from water conducting system. Source text: (NHPC Limited has informed the Exchange that Chamera-III (3 X 77) 231 MW Power Station in Himachal Pradesh shall be under complete shutdown w.e.f. February 01, 2017 to March 31,2017 for rectification of leakage from water conducting system)