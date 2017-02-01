BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd
* Pun Yue Wai has been appointed as an executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework