Feb 1 Smart Sand Inc :

* Smart Sand Inc sees offering of 4 million shares of co's common stock

* Smart Sand Inc - in the offering, co is offering 1.5 million shares of common stock and selling stockholders are offering 2.5 million shares of common stock

* Smart Sand Inc - co will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders