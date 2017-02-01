BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Smart Sand Inc :
* Smart Sand Inc sees offering of 4 million shares of co's common stock
* Smart Sand Inc - in the offering, co is offering 1.5 million shares of common stock and selling stockholders are offering 2.5 million shares of common stock
* Smart Sand Inc - co will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text:(bit.ly/2kq7aje) Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)