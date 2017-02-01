BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp March-qtr profit rises
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees
Feb 1 Norvestia Oyj :
* Q4 operating profit 7.4 million euros ($8 million) versus 16.4 million euros year ago
* NAV as per Dec. 31 at 8.13 euros per share versus 11.04 euros per share year ago
* Proposes that no dividend be distributed for 2016
* Long-Term objective is to distribute on average about 60 percent of earnings per share as dividends
* Says will apply for delisting of Norvestia share from Helsinki stock exchange during spring
