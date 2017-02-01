Feb 1 Norvestia Oyj :

* Q4 operating profit 7.4 million euros ($8 million) versus 16.4 million euros year ago

* NAV as per Dec. 31 at 8.13 euros per share versus 11.04 euros per share year ago

* Proposes that no dividend be distributed for 2016

* Long-Term objective is to distribute on average about 60 percent of earnings per share as dividends

* Says will apply for delisting of Norvestia share from Helsinki stock exchange during spring

