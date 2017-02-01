Feb 1 Opexa Therapeutics Inc :

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc says further reduced its workforce by terminating employment of seven full-time employees effective as of January 31, 2017

* Opexa Therapeutics -estimates that it will incur incremental aggregate cash charges of approximately $200,000 associated with this workforce reduction