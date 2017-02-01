BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Feb 1 Opexa Therapeutics Inc :
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc says further reduced its workforce by terminating employment of seven full-time employees effective as of January 31, 2017
* Opexa Therapeutics -estimates that it will incur incremental aggregate cash charges of approximately $200,000 associated with this workforce reduction Source text:(bit.ly/2kR2OTa) Further company coverage:
May 30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)