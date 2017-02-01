BRIEF-India's Mohit Paper Mills March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - RBI cautions users of virtual currencies
* RBI - advises that it has not given any licence / authorisation to any entity / company to operate such schemes or deal with bitcoin or any virtual currency
* RBI - any user, holder, investor, trader, etc. dealing with virtual currencies will be doing so at their own risk Source text - (bit.ly/2kQYqjQ)
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
SYDNEY, May 30 Adani Enterprises said it had reached an agreement with Australia's Queensland state on royalty payments for its Carmichael coal project, putting the $10 billion project back on track. The company will now consider making a final investment decision at its next board meeting. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)