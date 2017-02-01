Feb 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - RBI cautions users of virtual currencies

* RBI - advises that it has not given any licence / authorisation to any entity / company to operate such schemes or deal with bitcoin or any virtual currency

* RBI - any user, holder, investor, trader, etc. dealing with virtual currencies will be doing so at their own risk Source text - (bit.ly/2kQYqjQ)