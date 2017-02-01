Feb 1 Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

* Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd -dec quarter net loss 420 million rupees

* Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 20.64 billion rupees

* Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd - net loss in dec quarter last year was 241 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 15.49 billion rupees