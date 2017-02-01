Feb 1 Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali invests in Caribou mine future with new mining fleet

* New investment in "future of its caribou zinc mine", located in Bathurst mining camp of northeastern New Brunswick, Canada

* Trevali to operate all aspects of underground mining operation & Sandvik will be responsible and accountable for maintenance of fleet

* Decision to transition to an owner-operated model that will include procurement of a new underground mining fleet for Caribou mine

* Committed to an about cdn$20-million investment through partnership with Sandvik mining

* The new partnership with Sandvik mining is to supply and maintain a full fleet of mining equipment for Caribou mine operations