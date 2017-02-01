BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Coca-cola Icecek AS :
* Fitch ratings downgrades long term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
* Fitch long-term local currency (LC) IDR is affirmed at 'bbb'
* Fitch IDR outlooks are stable Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.