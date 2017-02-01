BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures announces alliance With Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
Feb 1 Sky Light Holdings Ltd -
* Expects to record a significant decrease in revenue by more than 46% for year ended 31 December 2016
* Board expects to record a significant decrease in net profit by more than 72% for year ended 31 december 2016
* Decrease in revenue for year ended 31 december 2016 was primarily due to significant reduction in sales of action cameras
* Decrease in net profit was primarily due to significant reduction in sales of action cameras Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43 to 51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.