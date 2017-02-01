BRIEF-OptiFreeze Q1 operating loss SEK 2.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD AT SEK 2.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 1 Robinson Europe SA :
* Management resolves to spin off an organised part of the company in the form of its sportive department
* The sports department value has been estimated at 1.0 million zlotys ($249,950)
* The sports department value has been estimated at 1.0 million zlotys ($249,950)

* Robinson Europe plans to systematize its business model and focus on development of its core fishing segment

($1 = 4.0008 zlotys)
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago