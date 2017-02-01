Feb 1 Madison Square Garden Co :

* Madison Square Garden Co - unit entered deal through which it acquired 62.5pct common equity interest, $8.7 million preferred equity interest in tao holdings

* Madison Square Garden Co - upfront purchase price values Tao Group at $400 million (inclusive of leverage used to finance transaction)

* Madison Square Garden Co - deal provides sellers opportunity to earn up to additional $25.5 million upon Tao group's achievement of certain performance targets