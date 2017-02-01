BRIEF-India's Vakrangee March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago
Feb 1 Txt e-solutions SpA :
* Swedish retailer Rusta selects the TXT Retail solution to manage assortment planning in its shops across Sweden and Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RIB Software signs a phase-II-contract (no. 17 / 2017) with one of the largest European telecommunication companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: