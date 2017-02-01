BRIEF-India's Mohit Paper Mills March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 788000 rupees versus loss 1.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Strides Shasun Ltd
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had an aggregate working capital sanction of 1.55 billion rupees in year 2009 from IDBI Bank, part of consortium bankers
* Strides Shasun Ltd says facility was completely repaid and closed in april 2011
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co had no banking relationship with idbi bank since 2011 Source text - (bit.ly/2jWwNah) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 30 Adani Enterprises said it had reached an agreement with Australia's Queensland state on royalty payments for its Carmichael coal project, putting the $10 billion project back on track. The company will now consider making a final investment decision at its next board meeting. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)