BRIEF-OptiFreeze Q1 operating loss SEK 2.4 million
Q1 OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD AT SEK 2.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 1 2E Group AB :
* Buys Minnesota Communication AB
* Finances acquisition with its own funds
Purchase price amounts to 8 million Swedish crowns ($915,000) with earn-out based on Minnesota Communication's earnings generated during current and next year
($1 = 8.7308 Swedish crowns)
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago