BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Vilniaus Degtine AB :
* Plans to increase its grain purchase volumes by 80 percent to 36,000 tons in 2017.
Source text: bit.ly/2jWFEJb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.