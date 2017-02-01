BRIEF-RIB Software signs phase-II contract with telecoms firm
* RIB Software signs a phase-II-contract (no. 17 / 2017) with one of the largest European telecommunication companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Thaicom Pcl
* fy net profit 1.61 billion baht versus 2.12 billion baht year ago
* Fy total income 11.87 billion baht versus 12.94 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2kgBb2r) Further company coverage:
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29