UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 MannKind Corp -
* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
* New package is intended to simplify physician prescribing of Afrezza, allow patients greater dose flexibility in managing their diabetes
* Transitioning its sales force from a contract sales organization to an expanded team fully staffed by MannKind employees
* Changing its diabetes nurse educator model, going from a small dedicated team to a much larger nurse team operating on a per diem basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)