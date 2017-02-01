Feb 1 MannKind Corp -

* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth

* New package is intended to simplify physician prescribing of Afrezza, allow patients greater dose flexibility in managing their diabetes

* Transitioning its sales force from a contract sales organization to an expanded team fully staffed by MannKind employees

* Changing its diabetes nurse educator model, going from a small dedicated team to a much larger nurse team operating on a per diem basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: