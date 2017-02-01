PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 Alterra Power Corp -
* Announces dismissal of British Columbia action filed by Norurál Helguvik EHF against Alterra
* Filed action was regarding 2007 power sales contract between Alterra's icelandic subsidiary, HS Orka HF and Norurál
* Action was dismissed on January 27 by agreement of both parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.