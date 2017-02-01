Feb 1 Maverix Metals Inc

* Has entered into a royalty purchase and sale agreement with Resource Income Fund, L.P., a unit of Auramet Trading, Llc

* Maverix Metals - Agreement for co to acquire two net smelter return royalty contracts on Florida Canyon and Beta Hunt mining operations from RIF

* Will pay US$5 million in cash to resource income fund

* Co to issue to RIF a total of 8.5 million common shares as per agreement