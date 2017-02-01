BRIEF-India's Lincoln Pharmaceuticals March-qtr consol profit falls
* March quarter consol profit 9.8 million rupees versus 40.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Iss A/S :
* ISS Germany wins contract with Teva Pharmaceuticals
* ISS Germany's Pharma Services will serve as Teva GmbH's new facility services provider
* Teva has signed a 5-year contract with ISS, effective Jan. 1
